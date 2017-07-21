Police

OPP CHARGE DRIVER WHO DROVE WRONG WAY ON HIGHWAY #403

July 21, 2017 46 views

(COUNTY of BRANT, ON) – Members of the County of Brant Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called by an alert citizen reporting a sport utility vehicle (SUV) travelling east bound in the west bound lanes of Highway #403 near County Road #25 in the County of Brant on July 18, 2017 at approximately 4:25 a.m.

 

Police attended and the black 2017 Cadillac Escalade was stopped and the driver was arrested.

 

Police have charged the driver 30-year-old Aleksander KUZEV of Brampton with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada:

  • Driving with More than 80 mgs, of Alcohol in Blood contrary to Section 253(1)(b)
  • Driving While Ability Impaired, contrary to Section 253(1)(a)
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle contrary to section 249(1)(a)

 

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford at a later date to answer to his charges. If convicted, the offender will be subject to the Criminal Code penalties, including a fine or jail time, and a driving prohibition.

 

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident in the County of Brant can call the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

