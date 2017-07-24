Brantford Man Caught Selling Stolen Items at Yard Sale

BRANTFORD, ONT-A 38-year-old Brantford man is facing possession of stolen property charges after police spotted items reported stolen to police being sold at a yard sale.

City police said the accused had set up a yard sale in the morning of July 21, 2017 and was selling a variety of items including tools and sporting equipment when a Brantford Police Detective from the Street Crimes Unit dropped by the yard sale and spotted some of the items being sold had been reported stolen to the Brantford Police Service. An investigation confirmed that several high end tools being sold at the yard sale were reported stolen in May 2017 from a motor vehicle which had been parked on Erie Avenue.

The accused was arrested for possession of stolen property. The owner of the tools was contacted and attended the police station to recover his property.

A variety of baseball equipment was also seized from the yard sale. Police are attempting to identify the owners of the baseball equipment and encourage the public to contact police if they have had baseball equipment stolen.

Charged was Brandon Joseph Lewis, He is charged with Possession of Stolen Property, Breach of Recognizance and Breach of Probation. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information on any other stolen property related activities is asked to contact the Street Crime Unit of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 ext. 2286.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

