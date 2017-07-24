Daily
National News

Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs welcome World Indigenous Education Conference to Six Nations

July 24, 2017 73 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-The Opening Ceremonies for the World Indigenous Peoples Conference on Education opens today at Six Nation’s Chiefswood Park where a crowd has gathered .  The conference opens with  Royanni (Chiefs) of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy welcoming everyone to the Haudenosaunee territory of the Grand River.  It is being followed by  an Anishinabek pipe ceremony, Senator Constance Simmon giving a Metis welcome prayer and  Inuit  throat singers.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Assembly of First Nations opens with plea to end racism

July 25, 2017 8

REGINA-The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations has opened the organization’s annual meeting with…

Read more
Daily

Truth and Reconciliation Commission chair to probe Thunder Bay police 

July 24, 2017 43

Nishnawbe Aski Nation welcomes appointment By Michelle McQuigge THE CANADIAN PRESS The man who led the…

Read more

Leave a Reply