Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs welcome World Indigenous Education Conference to Six Nations

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-The Opening Ceremonies for the World Indigenous Peoples Conference on Education opens today at Six Nation’s Chiefswood Park where a crowd has gathered . The conference opens with Royanni (Chiefs) of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy welcoming everyone to the Haudenosaunee territory of the Grand River. It is being followed by an Anishinabek pipe ceremony, Senator Constance Simmon giving a Metis welcome prayer and Inuit throat singers.

