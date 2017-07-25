Brantford Man Arrested For Domestic Assault

Market Street (100 Block) Incident: On Saturday July 22, 2017 shortly after noon hour a citizen called police to report a disturbance behind a restaurant on Market Street. Police arrived and spoke to a 35 year old Brantford woman who reported that her x-boyfriend had just threatened to kill her and took her cell phone. While officers spoke with the victim the accused approached them on Market Street. The accused was observed to be yelling obscenities and flailing his arms. An officer approached and arrested the male for uttering threats and the male resisted pulling his arm away. The accused swung at the officer with a closed fist just grazing his head and continued to be assaultive and resisting. The officers were able to gain control of the accused. The accused a 44 year old Brantford man was charged with the following offences; Uttering Threats, Theft under $5,000.00 and Assault with intent to resist arrest. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

