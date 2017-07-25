Brantford Man Attempted To Flee Cab Fare

On July 22, 2017 at approximately 8:20 p.m. a B.E.A.T officer on routine patrol on Bain Street was flagged down by a taxi driver. The citizen advised that a fare had just exited the taxi without paying for services. The officer searched the immediate area and observed the accused hiding behind a pillar not far away on Colborne Street. The officer attempted to arrest the accused for fraud and the accused resisted arrest. A brief struggle ensued and the accused was arrested.

Ansel Kipp MCNEIL, 28 years of age from Brantford is charged with Transportation Fraud, Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest, Breach of Probation. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Add Your Voice