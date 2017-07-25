Hagersville Man Crashes Into House

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged an 18-year-old male with drinking and driving offences following a motor vehicle collision that occurred at a Celtic Drive, Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Saturday July 23, 2017 at 12:37 a.m., OPP and Haldimand County Fire Services responded to Celtic Drive for a collision where it was reported a single motor vehicle had went over the curb and collided with a house in the residential area.

Witnesses reported that the two occupants were out of the vehicle and were not injured.

While officers spoke with the male, who was identified as the vehicle driver, signs of impairment by alcohol were detected.

The male was subsequently arrested.

OPP has charged 18-year-old Joshua BOISVERT of Hagersville, Ontario with:

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol

He is to appear in Provincial Court Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

If convicted, offenders are subject to penalties under the Criminal Code of Canada including a fine or jail time as well as a driving prohibition.

