One individual charged for possession of unstamped tobacco

On July 18th, while on patrol in South Glengarry, members of the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) observed suspicious activity occurring along the St. Lawrence River shoreline. Further investigation led to a traffic stop of the individual, later identified as Mr. Joseph Coffey (aged 27) from Hogansburg, NY. Mr. Coffey was found to be in possession of 32 bags of fine cut tobacco weighing a total of 426 kgs. The contraband product and a 2004 van was seized. Mr.Coffey was arrested and transported to Cornwall RCMP Detachment for processing.

Further investigation revealed that Mr. Coffey also had an outstanding arrest warrant dating back to 2015 for a previous tobacco related offence. He was held in custody pending his bail hearing at the Cornwall Provincial Courthouse on July 19, 2017. Mr. Coffey remains in custody with his next court date scheduled for Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

If you have any information regarding criminal activity in your area, you can contact the CRTF at 1-613-937-2800 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

