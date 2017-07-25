OPP Investigating Collision On Indian Line and Tuscarora

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating a serious two vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a silver mini van where the female passenger on the motorcycle was sent to hospital. The collision occurred on Indian Line in Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario.

On Monday July 24, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County paramedics responded to Indian Line east of New Credit Road for a collision involving a motorcycle and a silver mini van. Witnesses reported the two occupants on the motorcycle were ejected and the silver mini van fled the area, last seen travelling westbound on Indian Line. Witnesses further reported the silver mini van had a lot of front end damage.

Moments later at approximately 7:08 p.m., a collision was reported to Six Nations Police where a silver mini van was reported to be on its roof on Tuscarora Road between Second Line and Third Line.

Both collisions are under investigation and it has not been confirmed at this time if the silver mini van was the same vehicle involved in both collisions.

The female passenger on the motorcycle was transported by paramedics to a local area hospital with serious injuries. She was later transported by Ornge Air Ambulance to a Hamilton hospital. Her injuries have been determined to be non-life threatening.

The male driver of the motorcycle sustained non-life threatening injuries.

OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI) attended both of the scenes to assist with the investigations.

OPP is encouraging anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the collision, or has any other information to give them a call at 1-888-310-1122.

Indian Line is currently closed between Ojibway Road and New Credit Road.

Tuscarora Road is currently closed between Second Line and Third Line.

At 1:25 a.m., both Indian Line and Tuscarora Road have been reopened.

A male was located near the collision on Tuscarora Road.

Investigation continues to determine if the male located was involved as the driver of the silver mini van.

An update will be provided as information becomes available and is confirmed.

