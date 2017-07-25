Police Searching For Wanted Brantford Man

On Tuesday July 18, 2017 shortly before 10:00 p.m. a male called 911 to report he was assaulted on Chatham Street. Investigation revealed that the victim, a 31 year old Brantford man was walking on Chatham Street and met up with three male acquaintances (accused) in front of a home on Chatham Street. One of the males known to the victim invited him into the home to talk in private. While the group was talking out front of the home a second male unknown to the victim approached the victim and placed him in a headlock. All three males dragged the victim into the home. Once inside the residence, accused #2 brandished a handgun and threatened the victim to hand over his debit card and pin number. The victim refused and was assaulted by all three accused. The victim was eventually able to break free and run from the house to a neighboring home and call 911 for police assistance. Community Patrol Officers attended and arrested Accused #1. Accused #2 and Accused #3 fled the area prior to police arriving. Investigation continued and an arrest warrant obtained for the arrest of Accused #2. Accused #3’s identity remains unknown and it is believed he answers to the nickname of ‘Chily’.

Accused #1, Shawn Jason PEEKHAUS, 41 years of age of Brantford is charged with the following offences; Forcible Confinement,

Robbery, Kidnapping and Breach of Probation. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing. Investigation continues regarding the other two male parties who fled the scene prior to police arriving.

Accused #2, WANTED Jonathon Charles LUDWIG, 30 years old of Brantford, is to be charged with the following offences; Forcible Confinement, Utter Threats, Robbery with firearm, Kidnapping, Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, Careless use of a Firearm, Firearm-Use while Committing an Offence, Point Firearm, Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, Possession of Firearm contrary to Prohibition Order X3 and Breach of Probation X2

