AFN: First Nations say the can build more projects with changes to federal funding

REGINA- First Nations leaders say they’ll be able to do more projects and build more homes because of changes that give them more control over financial resources. The federal government says First Nations will now be able to carry funding from year-to-year, instead of having to return money if a project wasn’t completed within a fiscal year. Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde says the problem was projects often didn’t get approved until late in a fiscal year. Bellegarde says First Nations would then panic about spending the money properly or losing it and that meant projects wouldn’t get finished. Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett says Ottawa will also work with First Nations on a new approach to funding essential services, such as fire, emergency services and…
