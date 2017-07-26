Brantford man charged Luring a Child

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit arrested a 29-year-old city man July 25, 2017 and charged him with Luring a Child. The charges stem from an incident June 27th, that saw Brantford Police execute a search warrant at the accused residence and seized several electronic devices. On June 30, 2017 the accused was charged with two offences of Luring a Child in relation to engaging in conversation with a 15 year old female and a 17 year old female. The accused was later released on bail with strict conditions. The BPS Internet Child Exploitation Unit examined electronic devices which had been seized during the execution of the search warrant. The results of the examination and the continued investigation revealed that in May 2017, the accused had engaged in…



