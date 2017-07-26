Chiefs seek talks and peace in resolving Burtch lands dispute

By Chris Pimentel Writer The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) are reaching out to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne to return to the negotiating table to resolve the dispute now surrounding Ontario’s returning of the former Burtch Correctional Centre lands to a corporation. In a press conference last Thursday, Mohawk Chief Allen MacNaughton said Ontario broke a promise when it failed to return the lands under the terms of the Haldimand Proclamation as Haudenosaunee lands. “We take the position that the transfer of lands to a Federal corporation is invalid and a breach of promises and commitments made by the Crown to the Haudenosaunee.” said Mohawk Chief Allen MacNaughton, in reading a letter being sent to both the Prime Minister and Ontario Premier. He said “We…



