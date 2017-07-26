Local News

Grand River PowWow has international flair

July 26, 2017 19 views
Grand River PowWow has international flair

By: Chris Pimentel Writer In one of the busiest week-ends of the year at Six Nations over 200 dancers fill the 38th Annual Grand River ‘Cham-pion of Champions’ Pow Wow arena drawing one of the big-gest spectator crowds in its history with people all over the world attending. “Coming from a First Nation in Australia it’s important to come out and learn and respect the culture that I am standing on. I see so many similarities the way the community comes together and share their cul-ture with their own people and the people from the surround-ing communities.” said Liam Ridgeway from Australia. Food vendors, the Grand En-try, and First Nation craft ven-dors were all open for the pub-lic to see and explore. Granger Brown is from Oneida, and he says…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Brantford man charged Luring a Child

July 26, 2017 33

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit arrested a 29-year-old city man July 25, 2017…

Read more
Chiefs seek talks and peace in resolving Burtch lands dispute
Local News

Chiefs seek talks and peace in resolving Burtch lands dispute

July 26, 2017 21

By Chris Pimentel Writer The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) are reaching out to Prime Minister…

Read more