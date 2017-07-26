Grand River PowWow has international flair

By: Chris Pimentel Writer In one of the busiest week-ends of the year at Six Nations over 200 dancers fill the 38th Annual Grand River ‘Cham-pion of Champions’ Pow Wow arena drawing one of the big-gest spectator crowds in its history with people all over the world attending. “Coming from a First Nation in Australia it’s important to come out and learn and respect the culture that I am standing on. I see so many similarities the way the community comes together and share their cul-ture with their own people and the people from the surround-ing communities.” said Liam Ridgeway from Australia. Food vendors, the Grand En-try, and First Nation craft ven-dors were all open for the pub-lic to see and explore. Granger Brown is from Oneida, and he says…
Related Posts
Brantford man charged Luring a Child
July 26, 2017 33
BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit arrested a 29-year-old city man July 25, 2017…
Chiefs seek talks and peace in resolving Burtch lands dispute
July 26, 2017 21
By Chris Pimentel Writer The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) are reaching out to Prime Minister…