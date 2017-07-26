Local News

Haudenosaunee Chiefs welcome the Indigenous education world

July 26, 2017 22 views

By Chris Pimentel Writer They came from around the world. Hundreds of Indigenous educators descended on Six Nations’s Chiefswood Park Monday to launch a week of culturally grounded education strategies, to learn from each other and share. From Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Norway, the United States and across Canada they come together every three years to launch the World Indigenous Peoples Conference on Education (WIPCE). They were welcomed to Haudenosaunee territory at Grand River by the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs with the Thanksgiving Address. The welcome was followed by an Anishinabek pipe ceremony, a Metis welcome prayer, an Inuit qulliq (oil lamp) lighting and performances by traditional singers. With wide eyes, passion in their hearts, and unity in voices University of Waikato students from New Zealand stole the show during…

