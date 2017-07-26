Welcoming the world while oppressing our own

When it came to welcoming the world to Six Nations this week, organizers of one of the most intriguing Indigenous education conferences in the world called on Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs to welcome visitors to the territory. A smart and respectful move. Just down the river at a Sixth Line home Ontario Minister of Aboriginal Affairs David Zimmer was welcomed by Elected chief Ava Hill and presented with a Two Row Wampum by organizers of a canoe trip taking place down the river. The formal presentation over he got in a canoe and paddled in the opposite direction of the conference. Another smart move. He wouldn’t want to face questions on why he reneged on an agreement with the Haudenosaunee Confederacy to leave the Burtch lands under their care, instead having…



