ALERT: REGINA- The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) has passed a motion to reset, and change the mandate of the MMIWG. The chiefs in assembly are now looking at a motion calling for the commissioners to resign. Chief Commission Marion Buller has already said she will not step down. The Assembly of First Nations is meeting in its 38th annual assembly in Regina.

