First Nations chiefs divided on national public inquiry: Bellegarde

OTTAWA _ Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde says First Nations leaders are divided on what to do about the troubled national public inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

In an interview, he says some want a reset of the commission while others want resignations from the four commissioners.

Bellegarde is still steering a middle course, saying the inquiry needs to focus all of its energy on ensuring the stories of families are front and centre, adding it is critical for the commission to improve communications going forward.

The inquiry has spent weeks fending off criticism from some families who have loudly expressed concern about the process and recent resignations of senior staffers and a commissioner.

Two of the remaining commissioners _ Michele Audette and Brian Eyolfson _ addressed some of those concerns directly Wednesday night at the AFN annual meeting in Regina.

Bellegarde also says another theme that has emerged at the meeting is concern about police failing to conduct adequate investigations into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls across Canada.

He called on the commission to make policing a priority during the course of its study.

