Police Still Searching for Douglas Hill

By: Chris Pimentel

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are still searching for a missing Six Nations man named Douglas Hill.

He was last seen on Six Nations on Saturday June 24th, at approximately 9 a.m. Investigators are looking to speak to potential witnesses that may have seen a dark coloured Chevrolet or GMC Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) with dark tinted windows and possible front end damage.

The vehicle was last seen on Saturday, June 24, 2017 in the area of Sutherland Road also known as Chippewa Road or Side Road 8 of the Chippewa of the Thames First Nation.

Police are hoping to speak to anyone that may have information relating to this vehicle, which could’ve travelled throughout Chippewa of the Thames First Nation, Muncey, Ontario or Oneida First Nations.

While the OPP is still searching for any information, Constable Ed Sanchuk says that the OPP are still actively looking in Six Nations, Brant County and Haldimand County as well. Six Nations Police Chief Glenn Lickers also provided an update.

“Investigators are continuing to follow up on information that is being received by members of the public. I am encouraging anyone with information to contact police. Someone knows something about this investigation and we need them to have the courage to come forward.” said Police Chief Lickers.

Any person with information is being urged should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

