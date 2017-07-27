Seeking Assistance In Locating Missing Male Douglas HILL

Police Seeking Witnesses That May Have Observed Dark Sports Utility Vehicle

(WEST REGION, ON) – Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Six Nations Police Service are continuing their investigation and are still seeking the public’s assistance with locating 48-year-old Douglas HILL. He is described as an Indigenous male, five-foot-five, weighing approximately 167 pounds. He has a thin build, long dark hair in a ponytail, is known to wear prescription sunglasses and has facial hair with a visible tattoo of a feather on his right cheek.

He was last seen on Six Nations of The Grand River Territory on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at approximately 9:00 a.m. His whereabouts is currently unknown.

Investigators are looking to speak to potential witnesses that may have seen a dark coloured Chevrolet or GMC Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) with dark tinted windows and possible front end damage.

The vehicle was observed on Saturday, June 24, 2017 in the area of Sutherland Road also known as Chippewa Road or Side Road 8 of the Chippewa of the Thames First Nation.

Police are looking to speak to anyone that may have information relating to the direction of travel for this vehicle which could have travelled throughout Chippewa of the Thames First Nation, Muncey, Ontario or Oneida First Nations.

“Investigators are continuing to follow up on information that is being received by members of the public. I am encouraging anyone with information to contact police. Someone knows something about this investigation and we need them to have the courage to come forward.” comments Chief Glenn Lickers, Six Nations Police Service.

Any person with information is being urged should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

