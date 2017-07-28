Retired Canadian wrestler Billy Two Rivers sues Van Morrison over album cover photo 

By Sidhartha Banerjee THE CANADIAN PRESS A retired Mohawk professional wrestler is suing singer Van Morrison over the use of his image on the cover of an upcoming album. Billy Two Rivers, a longtime professional wrestler turned politician and activist from Kahnawake Mohawk territory near Montreal, filed the complaint Thursday in the U.S. district court against Universal Music Group and the musician. Two Rivers contends a photograph of him is on the cover of Van Morrison’s new album, “Roll With the Punches,” scheduled for release on Sept. 22. The black and white photograph is also part of the promotional material for the album. New York City-based attorney Michael Graif said Friday that the photograph is being used without his client’s awareness or consent and Two Rivers is seeking unspecified damages…
