Third woman arrested, charged in disappearance of Douglas Hill

Third Female Arrested For Accessory After The Fact To Murder

(WEST REGION, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Six Nations Police Service have charged a third woman in connection with the disappearance of Douglas Hill, 48 of Brantford.

Police arrested and charged Lori Anne Staats, 24- of Six Nations.

On Thursday, July 27, 2017 in the morning hours, police arrested and charged Staats with accessory after the fact to murder, contrary to section 240 of the Criminal Code of Canada. She is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Brantford at a later date to answer to the charge.

“Investigators continue to receive calls from community residents that are assisting with this ongoing investigation. I am urging anyone with any information, no matter how trivial, to contact Six Nations Police. As a community, we need to bring resolution to the family of Douglas HILL,” comments Chief Glenn Lickers, Six Nations Police Service.

Officers from the OPP and Six Nations Police Service are continuing their investigation in locating Douglas HILL who was last seen on Six Nations of The Grand River Territory on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at approximately 9:00 a.m.

