Six Nations Man Drowns at Grassy Narrows Lake

July 31, 2017 44 views

(GRASSY NARROWS FIRST NATION, ON) – Members of the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating the death of a boater on Grassy Narrows Lake.

On Saturday, July 29, 2017, Treaty Three Police Service notified the OPP of a missing man on Grassy Narrows Lake. Police were advised that four individuals had overturned a boat and fallen into the lake and that one male had not resurfaced.

Kenora OPP Marine Unit assisted in locating the outstanding male and on July 30, 2017 located a body in Grassy Narrows Lake. The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit attended the area this afternoon and recovered the body.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Devon HILL from Six Nations of the Grand River.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is being conducted by Kenora OPP Crime Unit members under the direction of Detective Inspector Heidi Stewart of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

Anyone with information with respect to the incident is asked to contact the Kenora OPP at (807) 548-5534, the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

 

