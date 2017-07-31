Brantford Police respond to numerous of calls over the weekend

July 31, 2017

Type: Theft from Motor Vehicles- Arrest

Incident: On Saturday, July 29, 2017 shortly before 6:00 a.m. an alert citizen observed two suspicious males trying to get into vehicles in the area and called 911 with a suspect description. Community Patrol Officers attended in the area and located the suspects in the area of Chatham Street and Patterson Avenue. Investigation revealed that the suspects aged 16 and 17 years old had entered at least two vehicles and stole items from the vehicles. Amongst the items stolen and found on the accused possession were cash, a coin purse and house keys.

Accused #1 a 16 year old Hamilton male who cannot be identified is charged with Theft under $5,000.00 X2, Possession of Stolen Property X2 and Breach of Recognizance X4. Accused #1 was currently on four separate Recognizance Orders with one of the conditions to conditions not to be in the City of Brantford. Accused #1 was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Accused #2, a 17 year old Hamilton male who cannot be identified is charged with Theft under $5,000.00 X2 and Possession under $5,000.00 X2. Accused #2 was released from custody into the care of a parent on a Promise to Appear in court at a future court date.

Type: Theft from Motor Vehicle – Arrest

Incident: On Saturday July 29, 2017 at around 7:45 p.m. the accused was observed entering into a vehicle parked on Glenwood Drive. The owner of the vehicle had parked the vehicle in a parking lot with one of the windows opened slightly and attended a gathering at a home nearby. The owner had enabled a car alarm. Guests at the home get together had heard the car alarm activate and witness the accused reach into the vehicle, steal a woman’s purse jump on a bicycle and flee the parking lot. Witnesses and the owner of the vehicle began to run after the accused. The accused lost control of the bicycle and fell off the bike. Witnesses held the accused until police arrived. Community Patrol Officers attended and arrested the accused for Theft under $5,000.00.

Steven Carl BEACH, 46 years of age is charged with Theft under $5,000.00 and Breach of Probation. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Type: Assault – Arrest

Incident: On Saturday, July 29, 2017 shortly before midnight a citizen doing renovations inside a home on William Street heard noises in the basement. The occupant of the home had been inside the home working on repairs. The home is currently unoccupied during the duration of the renovations. The occupant went downstairs to investigate and observed an unknown male growling and grunting in the corner of the basement. The intruder threw a bottle of liquid at the male occupant and the occupant retreated upstairs and called police. Police arrived and observed that the accused had entered into a furnace room located in the basement and barricaded himself inside. Negotiations began where officers spoke to the accused that was inside the barricaded room. After approximately a half hour the accused turned himself in and was handcuffed and arrested for Assault. Once the accused was handcuffed he immediately resisted a brief struggle ensued.

Paul Wesley ROBERTS, 36 years of age of Brantford is charged with Assault, Unlawfully in a Dwelling and Breach of Probation. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Type: Impaired Driving

Incident: On Sunday, July 30, 2017 shortly after 4:30 a.m. a Community Patrol Officer on routine patrol observed a Nissan vehicle parked and running

in the center lane on Rawdon Street. The officer woke the male and had conversation with the driver. The male driver displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for Impaired Driving. The accused was taken to the Brantford Police Service where he provided samples of his breath. The accused readings were over the legal limit. Found on the accused was a bag containing 2.4 grams of cocaine.

The accused, a 33 year old Brantford man was charged with;

Care and Control of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired, Over 80 milligrams and Possession of Controlled Substance (cocaine). The accused was released on a Promise to Appear with a future court date. Further the accused licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

Type: Break and Enter – Shed

Location: Mount Pleasant Road

Incident: On the morning of Sunday, July 30, 2017 a home owner reported that a rear shed had been broken into sometime over night. A chainsaw and Stihl weedwacker was reported stolen.

Type: Disturbance

Incident: On Sunday, July 30, 2017 at around 5:30 p.m. an employee at a convenience store on Colborne Street called 911 after an unknown male walked into the store brandishing a knife acting strange and causing a disturbance. The accused had entered the store with a knife in his hand and began to wave the knife around at customers. The accused then ran into the back room area at the convenience store and could be heard smashing things in the back. Community Patrol Officers attended and observed numerous costumers in the store who were waiting at the counter to purchase items. The officers ordered all the customers out of the store for their own safety and protection. Officers contained the exit and entrances and called Brantford Police Canine Unit to assist. The BPS K-9 was released into the store for a search of the suspect. The K-9 made his way to the back stock room area and began to bark outside a walk in freezer. The accused had entered the walk-in freezer and was hiding inside. Officers gave direct commands for the accused to exit the freezer empty handed. The accused did listen and exited the freezer. The accused complied and was arrested.

Levi Jeffrey Brown, 26 years of age is charged with;

Possession of Weapons Dangerous, Mischief under $5,000.00 and Assault with a Weapon.

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

