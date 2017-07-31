NOTICE :Six Nations Police close Fourth Line, power lines down

Six Nations Emergency Services have closed off a portion of Fourth Line Road east of Chiefswood Road, between Chiefswood and Tuscarora Roads after a vacuum truck struck power lines. The truck’s aerial vacuum collided with the lines. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
