TRAFFIC STOPS LEADS TO CONTRABAND TOBACCO POSSESSION CHARGE

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 60-year-old male under the Tobacco Tax Act following a traffic stop on Highway 6 in Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario.

On Friday July 28, 2017 at approximately 11:28 a.m., OPP were conducting routine patrols in the area of Highway 6 in Caledonia and stopped a vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act offence.

While OPP spoke with the driver, a quantity of unmarked tobacco was located inside the vehicle and subsequently seized.

OPP has charged 60 year-old Stephen ARCUDI of Hamilton, Ontario with possession of unmarked tobacco under the Tobacco Tax Act.

He is to appear in Provincial Court Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charge.

Add Your Voice