Daily
National News

Wyoming reservation readies for solar eclipse tourists

July 31, 2017 25 views

CASPER, Wyo. _ Tribal officials on Wyoming’s Wind River Reservation are preparing for thousands of visitors looking for a prime spot to view next month’s solar eclipse.

 

The Star Tribune reports more than 10,000 people are expected to come to Fremont County and the reservation, whose Crowheart community is on the center line of the Aug. 21 eclipse.

 

Shoshone and Arapahoe Fish and Game director Art Lawson says he will have three game wardens on patrol, plus officers brought in from Montana by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

 

Lawson says he will put up signs to keep visitors off private land, and he will try to block sacred sites and graves.

 

The tribal councils will open three swaths of land for campers willing to pay $500.

 

Two casinos are offering lodging, and a non-profit organization is offering tepee stays.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Family glad RCMP reviewing Regina police, but not confident in justice system 

July 31, 2017 17

By Jennifer Graham THE CANADIAN PRESS REGINA-The aunt of a woman who died after falling 10…

Read more
Daily

Traffic stop leads to shootout between police and suspects in Saskatchewan

July 31, 2017 26

ONION LAKE, Sask. _ Two men have been charged after RCMP exchanged gunfire with a trio…

Read more

Leave a Reply