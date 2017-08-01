Fourth person charged in disappearance of Douglas Hill

(WEST REGION, ON) – An Ohsweken man has become the fourth person charged in the disappearance of Douglas Hill.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Six Nations Police Service arrested and charged Nicholas Joel Shipman, 34, with accessory after the fact to murder today, (Tuesday, August 1, 2017).

OPP said in the morning hours, Shipman was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder, contrary to section 240 of the Criminal Code of Canada. He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Brantford at a later date to answer to the charge.

“This is an active investigation and we will continue to leave no stone unturned in locating Douglas HILL. We need anyone with information to contact our investigators. Somebody knows where he is located and we need them to have the courage to contact us” comments Chief Glenn Lickers, Six Nations Police Chief.

Officers from the OPP and Six Nations Police Service are continuing their investigation in locating Douglas Hill who was last seen on Six Nations of The Grand River Territory on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at approximately 9 a.m. Last week

Three women have also been charged in his disappearance.

On Thursday, July 27, Six Nations Police and the Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged 24-year old Lori Anne Staats of Six Nations with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police have also charged two more women in connection with the missing Douglas Hill. Holly Martin, 35, from Brantford has been charged with accessory after the fact. While another 17 year old women has been charged with second degree murder.

However, Six Nations Police are still urging people to come forward with any information.

“Investigators continue to receive calls from community residents that are assisting with this ongoing investigation. I am urging anyone with any information, no matter how trivial, to contact Six Nations Police. As a community, we need to bring resolution to the family of Douglas Hill,” said Chief Glenn Lickers, Six Nations Police Service.

Constable Ed Sanchuk also said “Our main goal right now is to reunited Mr. Hill with his family.”

OPP tactical units were stationed on Seneca Road in late June between Firth and Fourth Line. They have also been walking along the roadway and the bush line investigating the whereabouts of Douglas Hill.

Hill is described as an indigenous man, five-foot five, weighing approximately 167 pounds. He has think build, long dark hair in a pony tail, is known to wear [prescription sunglasses and has facial hair with a visible tattoo of a feather on his right cheek.

Any person with information regarding the suspect or surrounding this incident should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000

Chief Glen Lickers said, “I would also like to take this opportunity to remind the public that Six Nations Police and the OPP have a full-time team continuing their investigation into the murder of Dustin Monture from February 21, 2017. Investigators are aware that members of the public have information pertaining to this murder, those people coming forward are key to solving Dustin’s killing.”

Any person with information regarding any suspects or surrounding either of these incidents should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Add Your Voice