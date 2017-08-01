Daily
National News

Missing Six Nations man, last seen two weeks ago found

August 1, 2017 49 views

August 1, 2017
BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police said Ellwood “Rusty” General, has been located in Hamilton safe and sound.

A family member reported him missing on July 31, 2017 as family and friends had not seen him in two weeks.
Ellwood GENERAL is an Indigenous male, 5’9”, 128 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He is transient and is known to frequent the downtown core and areas along the Grand River.
Anyone with information is asked to call Brantford Police at 519-756-7050 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477.

Thanks to all Turtle Island News readers for your help!

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

New Census results out: Indigenous languages on increase

August 2, 2017 10

OTTAWA- Statistics Canada 2016 Census has  captured some 70 Indigenous languages, with high retention rates for…

Read more
Daily

Native hunters kill whale that made its way to Alaska river

August 1, 2017 39

By Rachel D’Oro THE ASSOCIATED PRESS   ANCHORAGE, Alaska _ Federal officials on Tuesday were investigating…

Read more

Leave a Reply