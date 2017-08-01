Missing Six Nations man, last seen two weeks ago found

August 1, 2017

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police said Ellwood “Rusty” General, has been located in Hamilton safe and sound.

A family member reported him missing on July 31, 2017 as family and friends had not seen him in two weeks.

Ellwood GENERAL is an Indigenous male, 5’9”, 128 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He is transient and is known to frequent the downtown core and areas along the Grand River.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brantford Police at 519-756-7050 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477.

Thanks to all Turtle Island News readers for your help!

