Band Council costs hit over $716,584… highest costing council

Six Nations Band Council is made up of one full time Chief and 12 part-time councillors. Councillors are elected in six districts, two to a district for a population of 24,000. Totals- Elected Chief & Councillor honoraria $569,937 • Travel expenses $95, 147 • Travel honorarium- $34 467 • Life and Health $26,253 The current Elected Chief and Band Council are now the highest costing council on record with costs soaring to over $716,000 compared to a year ago when costs hit $633,839, an $82,745 increase in one year. Elected Chief Ava Hill is still the second most costly band chief at $101,060. Former chief Bill Montour holds the record at $103,137 from the 2007-2008 audit. The Six Nations Band Council chief salary does not include dollars for speaking engagements…



