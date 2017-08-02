Local News

Band Council costs hit over $716,584… highest costing council

August 2, 2017 43 views

Six Nations Band Council is made up of one full time Chief and 12 part-time councillors. Councillors are elected in six districts, two to a district for a population of 24,000. Totals- Elected Chief & Councillor honoraria $569,937 • Travel expenses $95, 147 • Travel honorarium- $34 467 • Life and Health $26,253 The current Elected Chief and Band Council are now the highest costing council on record with costs soaring to over $716,000 compared to a year ago when costs hit $633,839, an $82,745 increase in one year. Elected Chief Ava Hill is still the second most costly band chief at $101,060. Former chief Bill Montour holds the record at $103,137 from the 2007-2008 audit. The Six Nations Band Council chief salary does not include dollars for speaking engagements…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Justice Minister Jody Wilson Raybould asks AFN chiefs are your people ready for change. (CP Photo)
Local News

From Bands to Nations….Justice Minister asks AFN: Are your citizens ready for change?

August 2, 2017 40

REGINA-Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould  told the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) annual General Assembly it is…

Read more
Local News

Justice Ministers speech to AFN General Assembly

August 2, 2017 28

July 25, 2017 Address by Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Jody Wilson-Raybould at…

Read more