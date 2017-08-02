Local News
From Bands to Nations….Justice Minister asks AFN: Are your citizens ready for change?

August 2, 2017 36 views
Justice Minister Jody Wilson Raybould asks AFN chiefs are your people ready for change. (CP Photo)

REGINA-Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould  told the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) annual General Assembly it is time to do away with Indian Act bands and open the door to nation building. In a speech before the AFN annual assembly last Tuesday  she said First Nations need to prepare now  for a future set into motion by the Justin Trudeau government that  permanently alters the indigenous  relationship with Canada. She spoke of a future where Indigenous communities are no longer, instead Indigneous peoples are group by nations. “Who are the rights-holding people being recognize, and what will you establish as your political and governing institutions? If not the colonial imposed institutions for administration of Indians living on reserves under the Indian Act, then what?” said Wilson-Raybould. She said Canada is changing…

