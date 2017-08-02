From Bands to Nations….Justice Minister asks AFN: Are your citizens ready for change?

REGINA-Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould told the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) annual General Assembly it is time to do away with Indian Act bands and open the door to nation building. In a speech before the AFN annual assembly last Tuesday she said First Nations need to prepare now for a future set into motion by the Justin Trudeau government that permanently alters the indigenous relationship with Canada. She spoke of a future where Indigenous communities are no longer, instead Indigneous peoples are group by nations. “Who are the rights-holding people being recognize, and what will you establish as your political and governing institutions? If not the colonial imposed institutions for administration of Indians living on reserves under the Indian Act, then what?” said Wilson-Raybould. She said Canada is changing…
©2015-2017 Turtle Island News | Turtle Island News is published weekly on the Six Nations Grand River Territory. It is a politically independent newspaper that is wholly owned and operated by aboriginal people. No portion of the newspaper, including advertisements, pictures or editorial content may be reproduced without permission. Turtle Island News is a member of: Canadian Journalists Association, Native American Journalists Association, International Committee to Protect Journalists Worldwide