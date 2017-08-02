Emergency Services Respond To Lorne Bridge Incident

On Monday, July 31, 2017 shortly before 4:00 p.m. a citizen called the police to report that a friend of his was in crisis and standing on the ledge of the bridge holding onto a pole. Community Patrol Officers and the Brantford Police Service Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Team (MCRRT) attended to the area. Two Community Patrol Officers who arrived first on the bridge stopped traffic flow and began speaking with the male who was standing on the ledge of the bridge. From a distance one officer attempted to engage with the male who was in an emotional crisis state. The male jumped off the bridge into the Grand River. The officers immediately ran to the end of the bridge and down the hill to the water level. One officer ran into the water which was waist high and was able to reach the male. The friend of the male who had originally telephoned police had also run into the water to help his friend. The officer was able to grab hold of the male from behind under his armpits and began carrying and dragging the man towards dry land. Two other officers entered the water to assist. The male was not injured as a result of the fall and was able to walk in the river part way to the shore. Several times the man did lose his balance and took officers under the water.

Officers ensured that the male was brought to shore and was assessed by the Brantford Fire and transported to the hospital by ambulance. The male, a 23 year old Brantford man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act. The MCRRT Team remained and engaged with the male at the shore and at the hospital.

