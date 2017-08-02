Editorial

MMIWG.. bring on Bev Jacobs now!

August 2, 2017 31 views

The Assembly of First Nations has joined the chorus calling for a change to Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girl’s mandate. Gathered in general assembly in Regina last week the chiefs stopped short of calling for the commissioners to be replaced, not to resign, to be replaced. Instead they want to see the mandate revisited and the process opened up to the families who are feeling isolated from it, and out of place attending the single hearing that has been held in the past year. There is no question something is wrong at the commission. One of the remaining four commission members Michèle Audette told the AFN mistakes have been made, that they should not have been silent as they were told to be. As they were told to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Editorial

Welcoming the world while oppressing our own

July 26, 2017 91

When it came to welcoming the world to Six Nations this week, organizers of one of…

Read more
Editorial

National Chief opens AFN with plea to end racism

July 26, 2017 85

REGINA- The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations has opened the organization’s annual meeting…

Read more