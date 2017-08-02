Daily
National News

New Census results out: Indigenous languages on increase

August 2, 2017 10 views

OTTAWA- Statistics Canada 2016 Census has  captured some 70 Indigenous languages, with high retention rates for eight main Aboriginal tongues spoken at home: Inuktitut, Atikamekw, Montagnais, Dene, Oji-Cree, Cree, Mi’kmaq, and Ojibway.

The census also identified growth in Indigenous languages beyond those raised with them. Nearly 229,000 people reported speaking such languages at home, even though only 213,230 people reported having an Indigenous mother tongue.

The 2016 census is shedding new light on the depth of Canada’s linguistic diversity, with more Canadians than ever before saying they can speak both of the country’s official languages.

The bilingualism rate in Canada hit 18 per cent last year, with two-thirds of the growth in the bilingual population emanating from Quebec, even though bilingualism increased in most provinces and territories.

More than 7.7 million people reported a mother tongue that was neither English nor French, with the Filipino language of Tagalog again leading the fastest-growing languages, along with Arabic, Farsi, Hindi and Urdu.

By far, more people reported speaking Mandarin and Cantonese than any other immigrant language, an increase due largely to the fact that 2016 was the first time the census asked for specific details about Chinese languages.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Missing Six Nations man, last seen two weeks ago found

August 1, 2017 50

August 1, 2017 BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police said Ellwood “Rusty” General, has been located in Hamilton…

Read more
Daily

Native hunters kill whale that made its way to Alaska river

August 1, 2017 39

By Rachel D’Oro THE ASSOCIATED PRESS   ANCHORAGE, Alaska _ Federal officials on Tuesday were investigating…

Read more

Leave a Reply