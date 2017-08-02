Police Seeking Wanted Man From Chippewas of the Thames First Nation

(CHIPPEWAS OF THE THAMES FIRST NATION, ON) – On July 27, 2017, at approximately 5:00 p.m., members of the Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and First Nation policing partners responded to an assault on the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

The subsequent investigation revealed that a male had entered a residence and assaulted two (2) males and a female within the home. The victims suffered various degrees of injuries. All have been cleared medically. The accused male and victims are known to each other.

As a result of the investigation, 24-year-old male, Darryl Francis Sturgeon of the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation is wanted for the following offences;

Assault – x 3

Assault with A Weapon – x 2

Assault Cause Bodily Harm

Uttering Threats

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Mischief Under $5000

Driving While Disqualified

Fail to Comply with Recognizance

Darryl Francis Sturgeon is described as an Aboriginal male, muscular, dark hair, brown eyes, 6′ tall and 190lbs. Sturgeon has several tattoos, most noticeably the word “Trouble” tattooed on the left side of his neck and the ampersand “&” on the right side.

Anyone with information or knowledge of Mr. Sturgeon’s whereabouts is asked to contact police. The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times.

OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario, at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Add Your Voice