Police

Third Racoon Tested Positive For Rabies On Six Nations

August 2, 2017 48 views

The Six Nations Police Service has been advised by Six Nations Wildlife that the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has confirmed that a racoon destroyed by a Six Nations Police Officer tested positive for rabies.  This racoon was destroyed in the area of Mohawk Road, in between 2nd and 3rd Line Roads.

 

This is the 3rd racoon on the Territory that has tested positive for rabies.

 

The Six Nations Police Service has responded to 23 calls, to date, from community members reporting a racoon that was exhibiting strange behaviour.

In all 23 cases the animal was destroyed and tested for rabies.

 

Anyone coming in contact with a racoon that appears sick, injured or disoriented is asked to contact the Six Nations Police Service or Six Nations Animal Control.  Once destroyed in the appropriate manner, the carcass is then kept for rabies testing.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Police

Police Seeking Wanted Man From Chippewas of the Thames First Nation

August 2, 2017 51

(CHIPPEWAS OF THE THAMES FIRST NATION, ON) – On July 27, 2017, at approximately 5:00 p.m.,…

Read more
Police

Emergency Services Respond To Lorne Bridge Incident

August 2, 2017 23

On Monday, July 31, 2017 shortly before 4:00 p.m. a citizen called the police to report…

Read more

Leave a Reply