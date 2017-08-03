Brant County OPP remind public not to fall for Canada Revenue Scams

COUNTY OF BRANT, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) County of Brant Detachment is issuing a warning to residents after police received reports from concerned community residents about fraudulent phone calls. Fraudsters are calling homeowners and indicating that a criminal investigation has been conducted and arrest warrants were being prepared stemming from overdue taxes owed to the government. The fraudsters represent themselves as an agent of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to legitimize their fraudulent attempts to get residents to send them money and gain valuable personal information in the process. The OPP are reminding all residents to be extremely vigilant when receiving phone calls or e-mails from someone claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency or a police service inquiring about personal information and demanding payment on behalf…



