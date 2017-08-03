Daily
National News

Six Nations Police charge two in drug raid

August 3, 2017 60 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Two  Six Nations people have been charged with drug offences after Six Nations Police raided a home in Ohsweken,  seizing baggies of cocaine, marihuana, marihuana plants and “paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking,”  two weeks ago.

Six Nations Police released the information Thursday, saying the raid  on July 20th, 2017 occurred after complaints were received from community members.

Police  executed a search warrant for drugs at  23 Pine Crescent, Unit B,  seizing  baggies of Cocaine, marihuana, marihuana plants, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in Marihuana, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and Production of Cannabis. were  Christopher Wayne Staats, 25 , and Ashley Michelle Logan, 20 .

Staats and  Logan were both released on a Promise To Appear.

