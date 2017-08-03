Woman charged in dealing drugs from truck

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- A 34-year-old Six Nations woman is facing drug charges after a man and woman were spotted in what appeared to police, to be a drug deal taking place outside the Six Nations library, July 11, 2017

Six Nations Police Drug Investigators said based on information received they descended on the Six Nations library parking lot July 11, 2017 where they spotted a man and woman in a black truck conduct what appeared to be a “drug deal” with the occupant of another vehicle.

Police confronted the occupants of the black truck that was stationary at the Library. As the result of their investigation police seized three ziplock bags containing what appeared to be cocaine. Other paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking was also seized.

Charged with Trafficking Cocaine and Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking was Rebecca Styres of Ohsweken . Styres was released on a Promise To Appear.

Garfield James, 45, of Toronto was also arrested. James was turned over to Guelph Police Service who held a warrant for his arrest.

