Brantford city police investigating armed robbery

BRANTFORD, ONT-City police are investigating an armed robbery after a business in the Brantwood Park and Dunsdon Street area was robbed by a lone male Saturday, August 5, 2017 at about 7:53 p.m.. The man entered the store, produced a weapon and made off with cash, police said. He was last seen running westbound on Dunsdon Street. No one was injured in the incident.
The suspect is described as an Indigenous male, in his early 30s, with a thin build, approximately 5 feet 11 inches, wearing a black knitted hoody with the hood over his head, blue bandanna covering his mouth, blue track pants, and white Nike running shoes. The suspect was also wearing round sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jason Davis, of the major crime unit at 519-756-0113 ext. 2273 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477.
