Impeach Elected Chief Ava Hill sign among others appeared outside band office

August 7, 2017 7 views

Signs outside the Six Nations Band Council office Sunday called for Elected Chief Ava Hill to be impeached (Photo by Jim C Powless)

Signs demanding the impeachment of Six Nations Elected Chief Ava Hill  appeared outside the Six Nations band office Sunday. Signs littered the front yard of the band office but were quickly removed.

It’s the second time the signs have appeared in the past month. Last month a series of signs referring to the controversial Burtch lands that have been placed in a Six Nations band council corporation set of a flurry of anger, with signs,  Six Nations people ignoring band council trespass signs warning Six Nations band members they could be charged with trespassing for entering the property.  The lands were originally negotiated for return by the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chief Council lead negotiator Allen MacNaughton to be returned under the Haldimand Treaty.  Instead Ontario placed the lands in a band council control corporation. (Photos by Jim C Powless Turtle Island News)

