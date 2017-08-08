Daily
National News

AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde Marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples

August 8, 2017 21 views

AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde Marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples and the 10th Anniversary of the UN Declaration OTTAWA, Aug. 8, 2017- To mark the United Nations International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on August 9, Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde today expressed his commitment and his solidarity with Indigenous peoples worldwide to realize Indigenous peoples’ right to self-determination and to fully implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. “Today, First Nations stand in solidarity with Indigenous peoples everywhere to revitalize and restore our collective rights as peoples and to support one another in that goal,” said AFN National Chief Bellegarde. “This is a day for all governments to recommit to work with us to fully implement the…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Indigenous heritage doesn’t overrule other factors in adoption: B.C. court

August 8, 2017 5

By Laura Kane THE CANADIAN PRESS VANCOUVER -Aboriginal heritage must be considered when placing a child…

Read more
Daily

Ontario to create two new ridings in the north, one to be primarily Indigenous riding

August 8, 2017 14

TORONTO _ Ontario’s north is set to get two more seats in time for next year’s…

Read more