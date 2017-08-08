Brantford Man Arrested For Obstructing Police

On Wednesday, August 2, 2017 shortly before 4:00 a.m. Officers observed a group of individuals walking on Lida Street. Officers spoke to four individuals, three men and a woman. One male was arrested for Obstruct Police after providing a false name. While attempting to handcuff the male he became assaultive and began kicking at police. The male refused to comply and an officer deployed a Taser to restrain the man. The Taser incapacitated the accused temporarily and officers were able to gain control and handcuff the male. The male was then observed attempting to reach for an unknown object hidden under his clothing. During the search of the accused police found a four inch hunting knife concealed in his pants. The accused also had a hand bag on him. Inside the handbag was an imitation firearm (bb gun), three stolen cheques, 2.96 grams of Crystal Meth (with a street value of $550.00) and 13.5 grams of cocaine (with a street value of $750.00). Investigation revealed that the cheques had been stolen from a parked vehicle sometime in July in the City of Brantford. The accused was transported to the BGH for a medical assessment. While at the hospital the accused continued his aggressive behaviour and attempted to bite an officer and spat in the face of an emergency room nurse.

Once the accused was released from the hospital he was transported to the Brantford Police Service.

Nicholas Edward Grieves, 21 years of age of Brantford is charged with the following offences; Obstruct Police, Possession of Stolen Property X 3, Assault, Breach Probation and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking X 2. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

