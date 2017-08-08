Daily
National News

Man arrested, charged in death of woman, 30, in northwestern Ontario

August 8, 2017 16 views

WAPEKEKA, Ont. _ Police in northwestern Ontario have arrested a suspect in the death of a 30-year-old woman.

 

The OPP says officers were called to a home on Sunday morning in Wapekeka First Nation and discovered the body of Rosalyn Boyce of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation.

 

Jeffrey Gary Winter, a 34-year-old resident of Wapekeka, was charged with second-degree murder was remanded into custody pending his next court appearance in Kenora on August 11.

 

Police did not indicate how Boyce died nor say if she and the suspect knew each other.

 

A post mortem will be performed in Toronto on Wednesday.

Add Your Voice

