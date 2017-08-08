Police

Police Searching For Robbery Suspect

August 8, 2017 23 views

On Saturday, August 5, 2017, at approximately 7:53 p.m., a business in the area of Brantwood Park Road and Dunsdon Street was robbed by a lone male suspect.
The suspect produced a weapon and demanded cash. The suspect received cash and was last seen running westbound on Dunsdon Street. Nobody was injured.
The suspect is described as an Indigenous male, in his early thirties with a thin build, approximately 5 feet 11 inches, wearing a black knitted hoody with the hood over his head, blue bandana covering his mouth, blue track pants, and white Nike running shoes. The suspect was also wearing round sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jason Davis, of the major crime unit at 519-756-0113 ext. 2273 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477.

