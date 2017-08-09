Band council shuts down water park project after approving

By Chris Pimentel Writer A Six Nations businessman’s plans for a water park on Third Line may have come to an end. The Six Nations Elected Council, after giving Troy Montour the go ahead to truck in tonnes of fill for his swampy acreage withdrew their support last week. In a press release last Friday, the SNEC said that they had reconsidered their support for the project. “The recent decision to halt the trucks came after careful consideration of these recent changes and the numerous concerns brought forward by concerned community members.” the SNEC said in a statement. Initially, the SNEC approved Montour’s verbal description of his plans on September 15th of 2015 under three conditions. SNEC told Montour he had to hold a community meeting within 30 days of…



