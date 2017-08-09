Impeachment signs appeared at Six Nations band Council office

More signs dot Six Nations Band office front lawn Signs demanding the impeachment of Six Nations Elected Chief Ava Hill appeared outside the band office Sunday for the second time in a month. The signs demand the elected chief be impeached, another opposes the Six Nations Elected council. Signs began appearing in front of the band office a month ago when the Six Nations Band Council presented a local woman ,Kris Hill,with a notice to vacate the Burtch lands that she had been farming for three years on a Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council lease. The band council said it did not recognize the lease and threatened legal action. In May elected Chief Ava Hill told Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs who met with her and her council on the Burtch land dispute that…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice