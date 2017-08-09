Lack of Nurses Hurting Six Nations at RNAO

Lacey Vanevery is the president of the local chapter of Registered Nurses Association of Ontario (RNAO) and while making a presentation to the health services committee she explained the one goal she has in mind. “I want to bring a collective voice to Six Nations, we need to do more in our community and this organization (RNAO) has a lot of political influence to do so.” said Vanevery. She attended school at Six Nations Polytechnic and continued to tell the committee that she wanted to bring some of the issues in Six Nations to the forefront. “Honestly, if I were to go to another First Nation community I know that there would be some cultural differences at the very least and some people in the profession simply aren’t aware of…
