LETTERS: Helen Miller Quarterly District 4 Report

April, May, June, & July 2017 Prepared by Councilor Helen Miller My travel allowance for the 2016-2017 year is $6549. This covered airplane tickets, hotel rooms and meal allowances for out of town meetings. Any travel expenses has to be covered out-of-pocket if the meeting is under a 100 mile radius from Six Nations. In July I met with some of elders at Sunrise Court. This is the 3rd meeting with this group over the years. Sunrise Court is plagued with many issues. The tenants believe part of the solution is 24-hour security at the doors. I gave a report of my meeting to the Building & Infrastructure Committee and have submitted a report to Council. Councilor Wray Maracle and I continue holding monthly district meetings. Advertising is a problem….
