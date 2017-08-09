Local News

Parks and Recreation concession stand needs repairs

August 9, 2017 17 views

By Chris Pimentel Writer The Six Nations Parks and Recreation Department could be using a building at the ball diamond that has been deemed not safe by Six Nations Housing according to Parks and Recreation Manager Cheryl Henhawk. “Since April 24th, Vince Lickers met with housing inspector Michael Montour. What they found was when they turned on the water they saw that some of the walls had cracked. “ said Henhawk. She said the damage may have occurred during the winter and spring months. “What had happened was when they turned the water off in the winter they (Public Works) did not close the valve tight enough and water got into the pipes.” After a housing inspection in April, Mike Montour from Six Nations Housing said he would write a…

