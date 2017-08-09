Editorial

Six Nations needs HCCC leadership and vision

August 9, 2017

Outside the Six Nations Band Administration building is a big black sign that normally sends out a positive message to community members. There is one now that says be the person you wanted to be when you were a child. Interesting little message, aimed at remembering the hope, the safety, the innocence of childhood. But it leads one to wonder if the elected leaders inside the building actually read the signs. Especially since the band council has dug in its heels in its “Who’s the boss” attitude in an attempt it appears to eradicate the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council once and for all. Elected Chief Ava Hill is quickly being written in as the bully in the scenario refusing to meet with the Confederacy, threatening community members with jail for trespassing…

