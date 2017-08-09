Six Nations needs HCCC leadership and vision

Outside the Six Nations Band Administration building is a big black sign that normally sends out a positive message to community members. There is one now that says be the person you wanted to be when you were a child. Interesting little message, aimed at remembering the hope, the safety, the innocence of childhood. But it leads one to wonder if the elected leaders inside the building actually read the signs. Especially since the band council has dug in its heels in its “Who’s the boss” attitude in an attempt it appears to eradicate the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council once and for all. Elected Chief Ava Hill is quickly being written in as the bully in the scenario refusing to meet with the Confederacy, threatening community members with jail for trespassing…
©2015-2017 Turtle Island News | Turtle Island News is published weekly on the Six Nations Grand River Territory. It is a politically independent newspaper that is wholly owned and operated by aboriginal people. No portion of the newspaper, including advertisements, pictures or editorial content may be reproduced without permission. Turtle Island News is a member of: Canadian Journalists Association, Native American Journalists Association, International Committee to Protect Journalists Worldwide